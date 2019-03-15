Stamp of approval for village’s new Post Office

A new village post office has opened its doors.

As part of a modernisation and investment programme across the Post Office network, a new branch has opened in Holywell.

It is based in the Londis convenience store in Laurel Street.

The new branch will offer customers a wide range of post office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services, including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The new post office services are available from 6am to 9.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 9.30pm on Sunday.

This amounts to more than 107 hours of post office services every week, making it easier for customers to visit at a time that is most convenient to them.

A spokesperson said the new branch aims to offer even more convenience to post office customers by extending the availability of post office services in the area.

Gail Burnett, post office area network change manager, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.”

She added: “We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new post office, alongside our other branches, will ensure that people in the community have easy access to our services.”