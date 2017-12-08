Standing up for older shoppers

Sainsbury’s stores are joining a campaign to help older shoppers.

More than 600 stores, including Manor Walks at Cramlington, have joined the Anchor Standing Up 4 Sitting Down campaign, which is calling for retailers to maintain the amount of seating available so that older and disabled people or anyone who needs to can rest mid-shop.

Clare Muscutt, head of customer experience at Sainsbury’s, said: “We fully support the Standing Up 4 Sitting Down campaign and hope customers will make use of this seating when they visit our supermarkets.”