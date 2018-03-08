Staying in EU can never be an option

If it was not so important, Theresa May’s see-sawing on Brexit negotiations would be laughable.

So, too, would be the spectacle of her cabinet colleagues and Tory backbenchers apparently doing their best to wreck the process.

But we are all losers if the prime minister doesn’t just get on with it and get us out of the EU as swiftly and smoothly as possible.

I, along with most of my hard-pressed constituents, voted out.

I always believed the EU was a club for fat cats, and I still do. Even more so.

I also believe that parliament must be given a meaningful vote on the final terms of the exit deal. That is what parliament is for – that is democracy.

But I strongly disagree with those people – Tory, Labour and Lib Dem – who would use that to hold a second referendum.

If that second vote went in favour of Remain, would the country get another referendum?

Where would it end? The best out of five?

That is a nonsense – the people have spoken and we all have to abide by that.

It saddens me to say it, but my own party leadership has also got its socks in a twist.

The policy now is that, during the transition period, Labour would seek to remain in a customs union with the EU and within the single market.

That is also a nonsense because it would mean abiding by the existing rules of both.

The EU would draw Britain by the back teeth before it gave it a good deal.

As well as a ‘hard’ Irish border, it wants us to stay under the control of the role of the European Court of Justice.

And is also insisting that EU citizens who arrive in Britain during the transition period have the same right to stay in the country as those who arrived before Brexit.

If that were to happen, the UK might as well remain in the EU.

That can never be an option.