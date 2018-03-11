Store’s generous gift for customer

A Blyth family has thanked staff at the Morrisons store in the town for the generous gift to 82-year-old John French.

He injured his back in an accidental fall on a local bus a few weeks ago and this meant the man who was active for his age could not leave his house.

The hamper from Morrisons included soup, biscuits, bars of chocolate and tea bags.

John’s daughter, Michelle Gregory, said: “The staff know my dad really well because he is often there – he buys lottery tickets and treats for his great-grandchildren as well as regular food shopping for himself.

“When they hadn’t seen him for a while, they managed to get in touch with me to get his address and my sister Joy, brother Jonathan and myself are very grateful for the amazing hamper that they sent full of food and get well cards.

“It really cheered dad up. He has recently got well enough to leave the house accompanied and he and I went into the store to thank the staff.”