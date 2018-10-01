Store’s tickled pink by fundraising

Asda colleagues in Ashington are taking part in the retailer’s Tickled Pink campaign to raise money for Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now.

Fundraising is taking place in the Ashington store and surrounding area throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

A spokesperson for Asda Ashington said: “This year colleagues in Ashington will be ‘in the pink’ throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness of breast cancer and the fundraising activities taking place in store and in the local community.

“From a pink non-uniform day to cake sales and a tombola, colleagues will be busy raising funds for the charities supported through Tickled Pink to ensure that care and advice is available for anyone facing a breast cancer diagnosis.”