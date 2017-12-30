Storm Dylan set to hit Northumberland with strong winds on New Year's Eve

A weather warning has been issued for Northumberland on New Year's Eve as Storm Dylan is predicted to batter the north of the country.

Between 2am and 3pm, the Met Office warns, some very strong winds are possible across Northern Ireland and then southern Scotland and the far north of England, including Northumberland, although the stronger winds are expected in the west.

The extent of the amber weather warning on New Year's Eve.

It has issued a yellow warning for Northumberland and a more severe amber warning for parts of Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland, with gusts of up to 80mph predicted.

A spokesman said: "There is a chance of damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, with the potential for injuries and danger to life from flying debris. Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal areas could also be a hazard.

"Longer journey times or cancellations are possible as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected with the chance that some roads and bridges could close. Powers cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected."

Tim Price, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual insurance company, said: “Strong winds in rural areas can cause significant damage as farms and homes are situated on higher ground and less protected by other buildings. Rural areas can be prone to power cuts with lines brought down by high winds and fallen trees.”

NFU Mutual issued the following advice to prepare for the storm:

At home

Stay alert for Met Office Severe Weather warnings

Don’t risk injury by attempting to clear snow from roofs or attempting emergency repairs while the storm is raging

Prepare for power cuts and make sure you have torches, batteries and that generators are ready

Park your car in the garage if possible

Secure outdoor garden furniture

In flood-prone areas, plan how you can move valuables upstairs or raise them from ground level

Make sure you have you insurer’s emergency helpline available

In the car

Plan journeys carefully, check the weather forecast and only drive if necessary

Check your tyres, as well as the levels of your engine oil, coolant and screenwasher fluid. Making sure your lights and battery are in good working order is also important

Keep a torch, blanket, warm clothing, sensible footwear, a bottle of water and a chocolate bar or two in the car

Make sure your mobile telephone is fully charged, and tune into the radio to keep up to date about road conditions

Check you have emergency breakdown cover and the contact details– this may be part of your insurance policy