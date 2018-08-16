Strong A-level performance at Blyth school

Staff and governors at The Blyth Academy have congratulated Sixth Form students after their A-Level results were released this morning.

Outcomes in psychology, geography, mathematics, health and social care and English literature and English language were particularly strong, with a number of students gaining top grades at A-Level and vocational qualifications.

The results were an improvement on last year and all students who hoped to go on to higher education have met or exceeded their offers.

Within these results, there are some excellent individual performances. Natalie Roper gained three A grades, she is going to Newcastle University to study medical chemistry.

Katie Foster achieved three Bs and she will be doing a degree in psychology at Northumbria University.

Lauryn Davies got 3 Bs and one C – she will study geography at Newcastle University.

Ryan Hunter received two B grades and two C grades and is going to Buckingham University to study English.

Andrew Murphy, principal for this cohort of students, said: “I am delighted that all students have met their offers and will therefore progress onto chosen courses at one of their first-choice establishments.

“Creating a strong platform for progression into aspirational careers is what we are all about and I am glad we have been effective in this respect.

“We are all extremely proud of the hard work and dedication students have demonstrated in order to achieve these results and I would like to thank the dedicated staff who clearly played a pivotal role.”

The Blyth Academy is one of ten secondary academies operated by Northern Education Trust (NET) – a multi-academy trust that has a growing reputation for developing schools through its NORTHERN model of school improvement.

Michael Robson, executive principal for NET, said: “We are pleased with the strong year-on-year improvement in Sixth Form results.

“I am delighted that so many students will move onto their preferred courses at their first-choice universities.

“There were a significant amount of changes implemented within the academy last academic year and these 2018 A-Level results are further proof that what we are doing is making a difference to students and, most importantly, to their outcomes and destinations when they leave us.

“I would personally like to congratulate students and offer my thanks to Mr Murphy for his leadership and to the senior leadership team and staff at The Blyth Academy for their hard work and commitment.”