Strong foundations help Miller Homes pair win awards

Two site managers have been honoured for their work building homes to the highest quality.

Miller Homes duo John Harrison and Paul Ritchie were among those recognised at the NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards.

John is the site manager at Miller Homes’ Portland Wynd development in Blyth, while Paul is site manager at Wheatfields in Seaton Delaval.

Paul, from Wallsend, said: “I’m extremely proud to have been awarded my ninth consecutive Quality Award by the NHBC. It is always an amazing feeling to be recognised by the Pride in the Job Quality Awards, and fingers crossed I take home my seventh Seal of Excellence during the second stage of the awards.”

John, from Blyth, added: “The NHBC Pride in the Job Awards are highly respected by the house building industry and I was delighted to receive my third Quality Award. At Miller Homes we pride ourselves on building the best quality homes and it is fantastic to have the standard of my work acknowledged by the NHBC.”

The NHBC-backed awards recognise site managers across the home building industry who have showcased the highest possible standards of health and safety.

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director at Miller Homes North East, said: “We are extremely proud of John and Paul, who have all once again been recognised by the NHBC for their ongoing dedication to building new homes safely and to the highest standards.

“We are committed to building homes to the very best standards and it is a fantastic achievement to have their hard work recognised. We wish them the very best for the later stages of the competition.”

The next round of the Pride in the Job Awards will offer all of the Quality Award winners the opportunity to win a coveted Seal of Excellence, as well as to compete for the regional title in their respective areas.