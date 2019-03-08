Student engineer’s place at UK finals

A Bedlington student is hoping to light up a science and engineering competition this month.

Megan Goss, a Year 12 pupil at Bedlington Academy, has been selected to compete in the final of The Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Competition after her exciting project caught the eye of judges.

Megan was one of the winners of the regional heats at the contest for her project entitled Dye-sensitised Tio2 Solar Cells: Evaluation Of The Role Of Dye Molecules And Processing Steps.

Dye-sensitised solar cells absorb light and convert it into electricity. Unlike traditional silicon-based solar cells, they perform well in lower light intensities, like a cloudy day, and can absorb photons from different angles so more can be absorbed.

They are also cheaper so potentially more sustainable for less economically developed countries.

Mark Titterington, chief executive at Engineering UK, said: “Megan really impressed the judges with her project and we’re excited to see how she does at the finals.

“It is a huge achievement to progress to this stage and Megan should be incredibly proud to take up her place.”

The Big Bang Fair offers the opportunity to get hands-on with a wide range of activities.