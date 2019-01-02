Students’ festive community week

Carol singing, cabaret, food bank collecting and feeding the homeless were all in a week’s work for the students at St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy in Bedlington.

Their efforts to improve Christmas for people in need had been months in the planning.

The performing arts department took both Baedling Manor and Age UK by storm when they visited each organisation to carol sing for residents before returning to provide an afternoon of cabaret entertainment at the academy’s annual Senior Citizens Christmas Party.

Those who came along had the chance to win dozens of prizes kindly donated by the students and their families.

There was an added bonus that all surplus food was dropped off to be distributed by Depaul UK – a young person’s homeless charity based in Whitley Bay.

As the week drew to a close, there was one last mission to accomplish and that took the form of loading up the school minibus with hundreds of grocery and toiletry donations that the students had collected over a period of several weeks.

The destination for the items was The Matthew Project, a charity run by Bedlington Christian Fellowship, which provides emergency food parcels to families in crisis.

Deputy headteacher Louise Wrigley said: “It has been heartening to see so many of our students engaging with these activities.

“My thanks go to them and the staff who give up their time so willingly to support such experiences.”