Students find the key to business

Bedlington-based charity Leading Link took part in a special young people’s Christmas market in Morpeth.

The enterprise market saw a total of 45 teams of young people selling festive wares.

Leading Link was commissioned by youth charity The Key to deliver an enterprise programme within a number of Northumberland schools.

It allowed students to create a product, research resources, look at budgeting, profit and loss and make their products to sell at the markets.

The groups had to go before a Dragons’ Den-style panel in order to receive their funding.

Lyn Horton, Leading Link chief executive, was delighted with the effort and skills shown by the young entrepreneurs.

She said: “They’ve really taken to the idea of creating a product, marketing it and sell it. We are grateful for funding from The Key which has allowed us to do this programme. It’s made a real difference tot he young people by giving them new skills, a different way of thinking and more self-confidence.”

Among those taking part in the Christmas market was John Strasenburg, from St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy in Bedlington.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed talking to the public at the market and it’s given me more confidence and experience which I can use when I leave school.”

Leading Link has operated the markets project all across the region with schools including Northumberland Church of England Academy Josephine Butler Campus at Ashington.