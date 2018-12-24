Supermarket checks out charity food

Supermarket chain Aldi will be donating food to charities this Christmas.

The company will be redistributing all surplus fresh food from its stores in south east Northumberland to local charities on Christmas Eve.

As part of the scheme, charities and food banks have be paired with local stores and can collect products such as fruit, vegetables, fresh meat, fish and bread after the store closes at 6pm.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility, said: “We want to give something back to the communities that we serve at such an important time of year.”