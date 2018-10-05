Surgery gets worst rating

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has told Laburnum Surgery in Ashington that it must improve after rating it as inadequate following an inspection in June.

Although it was deemed to be good for responsiveness and caring and requires improvement for effectiveness, the fact that the inspectors said it was inadequate for safety meant it was inadequate overall.

The primary care centre on Laburnum Terrace, which has been placed into special measures, was also inadequate for the following question: Are services well-led?

Services placed into special measures will be inspected again within six months to check that improvements set out in the report have been made.

The CQC said that patient engagement ‘was limited’ and ‘the practice’s systems for assessing, monitoring and managing risks to patient safety were not always satisfactory’.

In addition, the inspection team found that appropriate recruitment checks had not always been carried out.

Dr MS Rasoul, partner at Laburnum Primary Care Centre, said: “We are disappointed with the rating we have received following our recent CQC inspection.

“Our practice was found to be caring and responsive; however we did not meet all of the criteria set by the CQC.

“We are grateful for the guidance and advice we have received from the CQC and know what steps we have to take to improve.

“We are working closely with NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group to do this as quickly as possible.

“The team at Laburnum Primary Care Centre is devotedly patient centred and will continue to provide safe and compassionate care for every individual.

“We would like to assure our patients that their health and well-being is always our number-one priority and would encourage any patients who have concerns to contact the practice directly.”

The report also said that the surgery ‘did not routinely review the effectiveness of the care provided to ensure it was in line with current legislation, standards and guidance’.

Alison Holbourn, deputy chief inspector of general practice for the North, said: “It is important that people who are registered with the Laburnum Surgery can rely on getting high quality care.

“The service has been placed in special measures and will be kept under review.”