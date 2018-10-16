Surprise for cadets as video goes viral

When six students at Duke’s Secondary School in Ashington were asked to dance in a video as part of a troupe, they never imagined it would become a hit on social media.

But that is what has exactly happened as a mash-up of Punjabi and Highland dance has gone viral on Facebook, with 5.4million views and 154,000 shares.

The video entitled Punjabi remake of Titanic Dance Song – Drowsy Maggie – has also clocked up 693,000 views on social media channel You Tube.

The music was put together and performed by bagpiper Archy Jay, also known as the Snake Charmer.

The opportunity came about after Major Eyton Parker, who leads the pipes and drums section of the Northumberland Church of England Academy Combined Cadet Force (CCF), contacted Archy Jay to see if she would be interested in working with a group of Highland dancers from the CCF.

Covering school years 9 to 11 in age, six girls were chosen: Cadet Corporal Katie Bradley, Cadet Corporal Billie-jo Elliott, Cadet Corporal Mackenzie Hudspeth, Cadet Aimee Povey, Cadet Drum Major Alyssia Stables and Cadet Courtney Stewart.

They are taught by dance teacher Laura Grayson of Whistler’s School of Highland Dance – classes for which are also held in Blyth, Cramlington and locations in North Tyneside.

Two others from her school and Laura herself were filmed for the video as well.

Alyssia said: “The video was shot in Tynemouth. It was quite an early start, we had to be there for 6am.

“It did take quite a while and we were doing the same routines over and over again so they could get it right on video.

“When it was finished, we were told when it was ready to view. When I went online to see it, I was expecting a few people to have viewed it, but not a lot.

“When I saw that it had gone viral, it was quite a shock. I just kept thinking, wow that’s cool.

“The feedback was brilliant and people were saying what a good mash-up it was between the two sets of dancers.”