Sweepstake in aid of two good causes

A football World Cup sweepstake organised by Ashington Town councillor Liam Lavery raised hundreds of pounds.

The money is being split between Wansbeck Valley Food Bank and The Red Box Project in Ashington.

Coun Lavery said: “Using a World Cup sweepstake to raise money for good causes is a great opportunity. People have the chance to win a prize, whilst also donating money to those most in need.

“It’s the second time we’ve done this and it will be continuing the future. I would like to thank all those who got involved this year – you’ve helped hundreds of vulnerable people in Ashington and the wider community.

“The fact that women and girls have to pay VAT on sanitary products is completely wrong. The Red Box Project in Ashington has been providing support by working alongside those who struggle to afford these essential items. It’s a fantastic project.

“Unite the Union’s Period Dignity campaign highlighted this major issue to me a number of months ago.

“The Wansbeck Valley Food Bank provides an exceptional service to the most vulnerable people in the community.

“However, it’s a real shame how organisations such as this have to exist in this day and age.”