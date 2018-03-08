Talk about all things Toon at new event

Long-time Newcastle United fans who are unable to make the match these days, but want to hear front-line reports about their favourite team, are invited to attend a new informal gathering.

It has been organised by Les Robson from Cramlington. John Gibson, a multi award-winning journalist who has covered Newcastle for the past 52 years, will speak for 10 minutes – he will be attending the home game against Southampton on Saturday.

Those in attendance can then ask him questions and Les hopes that a lively discussion will follow the Q&A section.

The event, provisionally called Newcastle United Auxiliaries, will be held at Tyneside Irish Centre on the corner of Gallowgate by Stowell Street in Newcastle, on Monday from 12.30pm to 2pm.

Les, 60, has followed Newcastle United since 1965, but gave up his season ticket after last year’s Championship winning season.

He said: “The Auxiliaries is a means to bring people together for an informal discussion once a week.

“I know former season ticket holders who can’t make games now for a number of reasons – such as their physical frailties, the cost, the weather and even their dislike of the current regime – although they still love their club.”

Les added that he hopes this inaugural event will attract people from Tyneside and Northumberland so that season ticket holders will host a weekly meeting in their local area next season.

For further details, call him on 07805 496518.