TAX: Precepts all mount up

This is my third and final time of writing on this subject.

In 2016 I highlighted parish tax increases of nearly 400 per cent in four years.

Last year, it was Vera Baird’s 12.2 per cent increase via public consultation.

This year we find the same charge, raised by 21.8 per cent, without consultation.

In the three years since introduction, Adult Social Care (ASC) has increased by 156 per cent, 43 per cent and 16 per cent, disguised as a 1 per cent increase, relative to county council tax plus ASC.

In the last four years, our total council tax has increased by 5.6 per cent, 5.2 per cent, 5.1 per cent and 4.9 per cent, despite legal thresholds of 2 per cent, 2 per cent, 3 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.

Councils achieve this by separating out parish, police and ASC elements and applying unlimited increases. Simple.

Over recent years this practice had added hundreds of pounds to the average bill.

Unrelenting austerity is thus mitigated by desperate councils at our expense.

Still, as everyone is evidently cool with this, I’ll just stump up, and shut up.

Name and address supplied