Teacher’s day at the royal wedding

A teacher has shared his experience of being at the royal wedding with his pupils.

David Gregory, a teacher at Newsham Primary School in Blyth, was put forward to be among the invited guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding by the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, the Duchess of Northumberland, because of his work in Blyth.

He has worked on a recycling initiative with pupils, which won a Love Northumberland award, and he is also a driving force behind the Port of Blyth’s STEM hub, designed to encourage pupils’ engagement with science, technology, engineering and maths, and inspire their future careers.

David, who marked his own first wedding anniversary with his wife on the day, recorded a video diary of his experience, which he shared during a special school assembly the following Monday.

Pupils were very excited to see the arrival of celebrity faces, including George Clooney and David Beckham.

David said: “It was an incredible experience to be surrounded by so many people from around the country who have all done such inspiring things.

“I feel beyond proud and privileged to have been able to represent all the staff, children, parents and community of Newsham Primary School.

“It’s a day that my wife and I will remember for the rest of our lives.”

As he departed for London, pupils dressed as if they were going to the wedding, had a royal wedding picnic and sang the national anthem.