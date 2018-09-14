Tee-time treat for disability centre

Cramlington golfers have taken to the green for a charity day.

A total of 85 players attended Arcot Hall Golf Club and raised £1,152 for Jane Percy House, part of The Disabilities Trust.

The centre provides purpose-built accommodation in Cramlington to support people with disabilities.

Lindsey Tate, service manager at Jane Percy House said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who came to the fundraiser and supported The Disabilities Trust.

“Events like these give us the funding to go the extra mile for our service users.”

The money will go towards creating a sensory garden for the house.

Lindsey added: “A fun game, good company and delicious food made for a great day – you could really feel the community spirit.”