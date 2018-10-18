Teen flying flag for county at pageant

Laura Jane Franklin is looking forward to showcasing her personality and confidence on stage at the Miss Teen Great Britain final next week.

The Blyth resident won the title of Miss Teen Northumberland to get to the event at the Globe Theatre in Blackpool on October 22 and 23.

She has raised money for the contest’s chosen charity Together for Short Lives, which works to make life better for seriously-ill children and their families, by organising a charity disco and raffle and a car boot sale.

The 17-year-old did her GCSEs at Bede Academy and she currently doing a diploma at the Newcastle Aviation Academy. Her aim is to be a cabin crew member for international flights.

Miss Teen Great Britain organiser Pageant Girl Ltd said it created the contest to be a positive and confidence-building experience for female teenagers.

Laura, who lives in South Beach, said: “I had been thinking about trying some modelling for a little while and decided to give it a go at the start of this year.

“I started off having a photo shoot done by a friend who is a photographer and then another photographer I had a shoot with suggested I enter some pageants.

“I saw details for Miss Teen Great Britain online and the first two stages involved sending photos and answering questions about myself.

“As well as what I was studying and my career hopes, they wanted to get a flavour of my personality as it’s not just about looks.

“I was delighted to be informed that I was a finalist – I couldn’t believe it at first.

“I can’t wait to go to Blackpool as the event will be an amazing experience.”

A sizable contingent of family and friends will be going along to support her over the two days.

The final will include a beauty queen challenge day, interviews and the final event itself that will have three rounds.