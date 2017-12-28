Teenager’s battle is an inspiration

Colleagues of a cancer specialist, who was inspired by a teenager’s brave battle against the disease, have spent a year raising money to help other young people with the illness.

Dr David Cork previously worked at the Northern Institute for Cancer Research alongside the sister of Jessica Robson’s best friend.

Jessica, from Cramlington, had already been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer but with her family set up a charity - Jessica’s Sarcoma Awareness – and continued to support ill children and teenagers right up to the time of her death in 2014 at the age of just 18.

“What struck me was that they were trying to help people while they were going through the same thing themselves,” said David, who nominated Jessica’s Sarcoma Awareness as the charity of the year for his current employer, Sirius Market Access.

David and his colleagues have completed the Great North Run and the three-day Hadrian’s Wall trek, held raffles and raised money through dress-down days and have now presented a cheque for more than £9,000 to Jessica’s mum Julie.

It will go towards the Robson family’s plan to build a lodge to provide families undergoing treatment with an environment where they can spend time together.