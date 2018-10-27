Teenagers seriously hurt after car crash in Northumberland

Two teenagers are in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Northumberland last night.

They were in a silver Vauxhall Corsa, travelling north on the A189 between the Three Horse Shoes roundabout and Bebside in Blyth, when it left the road and came to rest in a field.

The young men, one 17 and the other 18, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 18-year-old remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed northbound for about five hours.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident, which happened at 11.19pm yesterday.

Officers are urging anyone who saw what happened, particularly those with dash cam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling on 101 quoting reference 1324 26/10/18 or email the investigating officer at:510@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.