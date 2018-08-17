Teenagers to do community work after admitting vandalism at Cramlington play park

A group of teenagers are repaying the community after admitting damaging equipment at a play park in Cramlington.

Last month, officers appealed to the public for information after reports of new play equipment being vandalised and set alight at Seven Oaks Park in Cramlington.

Five teenagers - aged 15 and 16 - were later identified as those responsible and fully admitted causing the damage at the Dudley Lane site.

After consultation with Cramlington Town Council and the Youth Offending Team, the boys were given an out-of-court disposal with a condition that they would have to carry out unpaid work in the local community.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Steven Nicklin said: “After we appealed to the public for help with our investigation, we were quickly able to identify a group of teenagers caught on the park’s CCTV. All five boys owned up to causing the damage and were spoken to by officers.

“Working with the local authority and Youth Offending Team, it was decided the best and most proportionate course of action was to issue them with a youth caution. They will also be carrying out unpaid work in the community.

“It is important everyone realises there are consequences to their actions – rather than enjoying themselves during the holidays, these teenagers are now giving up their time repaying the community for their unacceptable behaviour.

“I’m happy to see that a positive outcome was reached and we will continue to do all we can to make sure Cramlington continues to be a safe and pleasant place to live."

Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area can call 101 and ask to speak with their Neighbourhood Policing Team. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.