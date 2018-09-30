Theatre treat for Blyth cancer survivor

A courageous cancer survivor was given a night to remember with his favourite TV show.

Cory Davison, from Blyth, was given the chance to see Benidorm Live at the Theatre Royal in Newcastle before meeting and spending time with the cast and series writer Derren Litten.

Cory was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer when he was six years old, an aggressive tumour the size of a plum growing around his brain stem.

A delicate seven-hour operation saw surgeons remove as much of the growth as possible, but left some nerves damaged, with Cory paralysed down one side of his face and limited sight in his left eye.

Charity project North East United, which was set up and run by singer-songwriter Junior Turner, heard of Cory’s love for the Benidorm TV show and set about putting together a surprise night for him.

After joining his twin brother Cain and father Steven to watch the Newcastle v Arsenal game, the trio headed to the Theatre Royal, where they were met at the stage door and taken in to meet the cast and Derren – Cory being presented with a Benidorm cap.

Steven said: “It was a real dream come true for my two boys. Thanks to North East United and Junior Turner.

“It is Cain and Cory’s ultimate favourite programme of all time. They met the cast and watched the show.

“The writer/director was an absolute gentleman and couldn’t be more accommodating, as were the actors themselves.”