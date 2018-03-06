Theft of bacon earmarked for cut-off elderly

A heartless thief stole a tray of bacon pieces that was being used by a butcher in Newbiggin by the Sea as part of its special delivery to people cut-off by the heavy snow.

David Kelly, who runs New Butcher By The Sea with his wife Shari, was making soup packs to give out to people when the tray was taken last Friday morning.

Despite the theft, he still made a number of them. He asked around on his personal social media if there was anyone with an elderly relative who could not leave their house because of the snow from the Beast from the East.

As well as Newbiggin, the soup packs were taken to areas of Blyth, Ashington and Morpeth.

Mrs Kelly said: “We were all so angry because David and our other butcher John drove miles in the dangerous weather to open up and serve the community and David was putting together the soup packs for the elderly and vulnerable.

“However, something as horrible as this really brought out the best of the community.

“Although we couldn’t accept their offers, many people came into the shop and asked if they could hand over some money towards the cost of replacing the bacon.

“As well as the support from customers at the shop, we also had thousands of messages in support online. We really appreciate all of the lovely comments.”