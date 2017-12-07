Think before you drive, say police

Motorists are being urged to think again before they get behind the wheel and drive after drinking or taking drugs.

Northumbria Police is enforcing a month-long Christmas drink and drug-driving initiative to support road safety and campaigns by the organisation THINK!

In the last 50 years, road casualties caused by drink-driving have fallen dramatically. However, countrywide, an average of 54,099 people are convicted of driving or attempting to drive while over the legal limit every year.

Superintendent Sarah Pitt, head of operations for Northumbria Police, said: “Driving offences are always something we take extremely seriously as the consequences can be so severe.

“This campaign is targeted at those who think they are still okay to drive after consuming alcohol or taking drugs. Those people are putting their own, and other, lives at risk and we’re committed to putting a stop to that.

“Our officers will robustly enforce the law in relation to drink and drug-driving to ensure our roads are kept safe this Christmas.

“Motorists are to be mindful in relation to knowing what they have consumed, and even though it may have been the night before when they had a drink, the next morning they could well still be over the limit and their driving and reactions are impaired.

“The bottom line is that your actions can cause death or serious injury.”