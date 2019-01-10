This is when gale force winds are set to hit the North East

Temperatures have dipped over the past fews days, with the weather set to milder but windier next week, particularly in the north east.

The UK Outlook for Monday 14 Jan to Wednesday 23 Jan explains that: “After a colder, brighter interlude for many areas on Monday, a return to milder, cloudier conditions is expected by early Tuesday.

“Through Tuesday, rain and strong winds will move into the northwest, with gale force winds possible in the northeast.

“Generally rather unsettled conditions are likely to continue for the rest of the period, with spells of rain interspersed with colder, showery weather. Snow is likely on northern hills, and perhaps to lower levels in the far north.”

“Temperatures overall will be close to the seasonal average, but from late next week onwards there is a greater chance of cold spells giving more widespread frosts and an enhanced risk of snow, especially in the north and east.”

This week’s weather forecast

Today the north east is set to be “Cloudy with some patchy light rain, drizzle and hill fog in the morning,” said the Met Office.

“Remaining cloudy across western parts in the afternoon but some brighter spells may develop in the east. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Tonight will continue to be “cloudy and foggy over the hills with further drizzle at times. Clear spells further east may allow a slight frost and the odd mist or fog patch to form. Minimum temperature -1 °C.”

Friday will be “Mainly dry and bright with some sunny spells. More cloud over the hills spreading to all parts during the afternoon, perhaps with some patchy light rain in the west later. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

“Cloudy and windy on Saturday with rain at times. Similar Sunday though there may be some brighter spells further east during the afternoon. Dry, bright and less windy on Monday.”