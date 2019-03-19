Thousands of pounds raised for animal charity

Thousands of pounds has been raised to help pets looking for a second chance.

Staff and customers at Pets at Home, in Cramlington, took part in a fundraising drive during December.

Their Santa Paws Appeal aimed to raise money for Helping Pets North East, which rehabilitates and rehomes stray and unwanted animals.

And officials at Pets at Home were delighted to hand over a cheque for £4,999.25.

Paul Dawson, deputy manager, said: “I would like to thank our local community for their support and generosity.”

“All of the money raised will go directly to help give homeless pets a second chance.”