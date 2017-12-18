Thousands raised for good cause

Age UK Northumberland is putting plans in place to develop a new friendship line after raising thousands of pounds at an event.

The charity officially launched its loneliness campaign at The Chairman’s Tartan Ball at Newton Hall.

At the inaugural event, it raised more than £12,000 for the campaign thanks to the generosity of its sponsors, guests and subsequent donors.

Chairman of trustees Andrew Marsh said: “The ball was fantastic and we would like to give particular thanks to Apartment Group for being the main sponsor of the event.

“Northumberland is a large county and the development of a friendship line will mean that we can begin to reach older people in more isolated areas and decrease not just loneliness, but also all of the other health problems that are associated with it.”