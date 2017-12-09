Time running out for EU fishing funds

Fishing communities in Northumberland are being urged to make the most of a £600,000 funding stream before the UK exits the European Union.

The money is available through the European Maritime and Fisheries Funding.

Eligible projects can obtain between 50 and 80 per cent grant funding of the total project cost, but the funds must be applied for by April 2019.

It can be used to support a wide range of projects including the development of small scale infrastructure at ports and harbours; adding value to fisheries products, for example, through marketing, branding and processing; the retention and creation of jobs and enhancing and conserving the marine environment.

The North of Tyne Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) is responsible for delivering the scheme from Berwick to North Shields. This FLAG area includes Lynemouth, Newbiggin, Blyth and Seaton Sluice.

Northumberland County Council employs FLAG staff and the local authority’s cabinet member with responsibility for corporate services, Coun Nick Oliver, said: “Fishing and its associated industries have been hugely important to the North East and this fund will help to support these businesses to grow and diversify.”

For further information, call Simon Baxter on 07825 121778.