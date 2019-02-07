TOILETS: A worthy investment

The town council of Newbiggin by the Sea, after being bogged down for many weeks discussing feasibility and value for money, has finally voted to refurbish the old toilets next to the Church Point car park and bus terminus.

I think this is a great decision, which will encourage more visitors and bus trips to come to Newbiggin, boosting income for the many small businesses in town.

If ten coaches visit every week, that is about 300 visitors, and if they each spend £10, then £3,000 a week is injected into local businesses.

Many of our potential visitors are older people, some of whom are disabled. They are more likely to come if they know that easily accessible, modern toilet facilities are available.

It is also a popular destination for young families who require modern, hygienic baby changing facilities.

Most towns have toilet facilities near to their car parks. Spending a few extra pennies from the precept is good value if it helps towards the regeneration of our wonderful town.

Keith Shirley

Newbiggin by the Sea