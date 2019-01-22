Tommy shall go to the ball after all

A young man who suffered serious injuries after a road accident will perform in a town pantomime.

Tommy Hewitt, 18, from the South Beach area of Blyth, broke his shoulder, collarbone, forearm, ankle, 10 ribs and punctured a lung in the incident at the end of October last year.

Blagdon Amateur Thespian Society (B.A.T.S.) is staging Cinderella this week. Picture: Cramlington Town Council

He was treated in the RVI for three weeks before being discharged to continue his rest and recuperation at home.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Tommy was determined to play the role of Buttons in his local theatre company’s production of Cinderella.

Tommy joined the Blagdon Amateur Thespian Society (BATS) aged 11 and has been given the popular panto character role for this year’s production.

He said: “I love the atmosphere of pantomime and it is great making people laugh.

“It’s such an enjoyable occasion for the whole family and for everyone in BATS.

“It’s so good to be able to take part in this year’s production.”

As well as performing in the show, Tommy has also returned to Newcastle College where he is studying to become an electrical engineer.

Because of Tommy’s accident, a portion of the proceeds from the show will be donated to the North East Ambulance Service as a way of saying thank you.

The shows are tomorrow (Wednesday), 7pm start; Thursday, 6.30pm; Friday, 7pm; and Saturday, 1.30pm (matinee) and 5.30pm at Cramlington Village Community Centre.

For ticket details, ring 01670 631344.