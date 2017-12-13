Top national accolade for trust

Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust has won a prestigious national accolade.

The provider of mental health and disability services was named Provider of the Year at the annual Health Service Journal Awards, which were held at the O2 InterContinental London Hotel.

The judges said the depth of the embedded strategy within the trust was impressive and a true exemplar of how focussing on evidence-based, value-driven and safety-focussed care – complemented with a clear digital strategy – has resulted in fantastic performance levels.