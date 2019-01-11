Top performance at championships

A team of lifeguards has been showcasing its skills against thousands of others from around the world.

Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club took part in the world championships last month, competing against more than 7,000 lifesavers in eight different events.

The team was made up of five masters, ranging in age between 36 and 67.

In the pool, John Meredith competed for the first time since he had a cardiac arrest in April and finished fourth in the world, with Jamie Coe in the Line Throw and two top 10 finishes in the Fin events.

Michele and Zelah Weedy finished seventh in the Line Throw and Janine Graham tenth in the Surf Race.

The Youth team of Ellie Dickerson Weedy (16), Rhiannah McCourt (17), Lauren Gordon (17), Jessica Little Seccombe (16), Emily Meredith (15) and Milly Bradley (14) started well in the Simulated Emergency Response Competition (SERC) where they made the final and finished ninth in the world against 29 teams.

The Open team finished fifth in the world against 70 teams.

A spokesperson said: “The team spent many hours fundraising and would like to thank everyone who supported the team in donating prizes, buying raffle tickets and supporting race nights, weekly bonus ball and tombolas

“The team would also like to thank the club for its continued support, Blyth Sport Centre, all the teams’ employers, schools and universities that have supported the team in allowing it to attend the World Championships.”

The team is now preparing for the European and Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships in 2019, and the World Lifesaving Championships in 2020 in Italy.

Anyone interested in joining should contact Michele Weedy, lifeguard captain, on 07525 068586.