Top rating for care service provider

A care service has been given the top rating by inspectors.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated Northumberland Mid & North Domiciliary Care Agency, based in Ashington, as ‘Outstanding’.

The service, part of the Royal Mencap Society and registered to provide personal care, works with people living in supported living settings so they can live as independently as possible.

At the time of the inspection, 13 people were receiving support with personal care from the service, which was previously rated Good in 2016.

Following the inspection, the agency was rated Outstanding overall and for services that are effective, caring, responsive and well-led. Safe services were Good.

Rosalind Sanderson, head of inspection (north east and coast), adult social care, said: “This is a provider that has endeavoured to continually improve the service for the benefit of the people it supports. It should be very proud of its achievement.

“Our inspectors found that people felt included in their care and were involved in decisions affecting the running of the service.

“The service clearly valued this input and tailored the support to provide the best possible care.”

To see the full report, visit www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-574301231