Town enjoys an action-packed year

From an Easter egg hunt to a world class sporting event and fireworks to some of the biggest names in pop music, it has been a great 2017 for Blyth.

Blyth Town Council’s events team has attracted more than 50,000 people to the town centre to take part in a number of high-profile activities for residents and visitors of all ages.

Highlights of the year included the first Blyth Carnival in years, this was a partnership project with Headway Arts, an Easter egg hunt in Ridley Park enjoyed by hundreds of young people and the spectacular fireworks festival.

For music lovers, the summer brought the free Northumberland Live festival with headlining band The Undertones playing to a packed audience together with local bands, street theatre and a family orientated funfair.

Festive highlights included the Christmas Lights switch-on with X Factor pop band Union J entertaining thousands of people in the market square, a Christmas market and local entertainers.

There was a dedication ceremony to honour soldiers from the town who served in the First World War, as well as the annual Remembrance Sunday parade, and the local authority worked together with Blyth Sport Centre to organise a big swimming event as part of the centre’s 50th birthday celebrations.

In addition to the council’s events, Blyth was a finish location for a stage of the Tour of Britain cycle race – the market square was turned into a hive of activity on the day.

Blyth Town Council’s Kath Nisbet said: “We want the people of Blyth to be proud of our town’s rich tapestry of sport, music and cultural heritage and the events that we have provided free of charge this year go a long way to achieving this aim.

“I’d like to thank Mel Jackson and her events team for the hard work carried out to make sure that everybody enjoyed each event.”