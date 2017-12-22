Town set for another Boxing Day Dip

Newbiggin RNLI Lifeboat Station will once again be hosting this year’s Boxing Day Dip in Newbiggin Bay.

The event will take place at 11am from the promenade adjacent to Bridge Street on the seafront.

Anyone interested in taking part can obtain a registration form at the lifeboat station on Sunday (Christmas Eve) between 10am and 1pm and they will be available on the day of the dip at 10.30am both in the Lifeboat House and on the promenade.

Sponsorship forms to raise funds for the RNLI are available in the lifeboat station, but anyone wishing to raise money for their own chosen charity is also encouraged to take part.

Refreshments will be available in the lifeboat station during the event. For more information, call 01670 817320.

Pictured are some of the participants in a previous year’s Boxing Day Dip.