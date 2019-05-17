Planned roadworks in the North East

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1, A19 and other major routes in the North East over the coming week.

A1 Scremerston: There will be phases of overnight traffic signals northbound switching to southbound from Monday, May 20, until Friday, May 24, between 8pm and 6am, with daytime lane closures north and southbound from 6am until 8pm, for lighting upgrade work.

A1 Detchant: Overnight traffic northbound and southbound with switching between Detchant and Buckton on Monday, May 20, and Tuesday, May 21, from 8pm to 6am, for survey work.

A19 Silverlink: Overnight full closures of the Silverlink roundabout from Monday, May 20, to Friday, May 24, between 8pm and 6am, for finishing work.

A69 at West Denton, Newcastle: Lane closures between the A1 and North Walbottle overbridge on the eastbound and westbound carriageways, due to fence, structure and resurfacing work. The work started at West Denton on May 7, and continues for another five weeks, weather permitting. Clearly signed diversion routes will be in place.

A1 Shotton Interchange to Junction 80, Newcastle: There will be carriageway closures southbound from Shotton interchange to junction 79 North Brunton between Monday, May 20, and Friday, May 24, from , 8pm to 6am, for carriageway repair work. A local diversion will be in place. This work is due to be completed on Saturday, June 15.