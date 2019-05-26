Planned roadworks on major North East routes

Highways England is planning the following roadworks in the North East next week.

A1 Scremerston: There will be overnight traffic signals from Wednesday, May 28, until Monday, June 3, from 8pm to 6am for lighting upgrade and resurfacing work. This project is due for completion on June 15.

A1 Fenwick: Overnight traffic signals on Friday, May31, between 8pm and 6am due to drainage work.

A19 Silverlink: Overnight carriageway closures southbound from Holystone to Howden and full closure of the Silverllink roundabout from Tuesday, May 28, to Saturday, June 1, between 8pm and 6am, for finishing work.

A1 Junction 80 to Junction 79, Newcastle: There will be carriageway closures southbound from junction 80 Seaton Burn to junction 79 North Brunton from Tuesday, May 28, to Monday, June 3, for carriageway repair work. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place, with the closures taking place between 8pm and 6am. The work is due to be completed on June 15.

A1 Junction 71 to Junction 80, Newcastle: Carriageway closures northbound from junction 76 Westerhope to junction 79 North Brunton and a lane closure southbound from Tuesday, May 28, to Saturday, June 1, for survey work, with a clearly signed diversion route in place. This runs between 8pm and 6am. The work is scheduled for completion on June 15.

A69 at West Denton: There will be lane closures between the A1 and North Walbottle overbridge on the eastbound and westbound carriageways, due to fence, structure and resurfacing work. The work started at West Denton on Tuesday, May 7, and continues for another month, weather permitting. Clearly signed diversion routes will be in place.

A1 Junction 67, Gateshead: There will 24-hour lane closures on the northbound and southbound exit slip roads at junction 67 Kingsway roundabout from 9am on Tuesday, May 28, until 3.30pm on Friday, May 31. This is to facilitate gas main repair work on the local authority network.