Police plea after Northumberland collision injures three people

Police are appealing for information after a crash that injured three people and closed a Northumberland road for 12 hours.

Shortly before 10pm on Friday (May 17), police were alerted that a silver Vauxhall Vectra had been involved in a collision with a black Audi A1 on the A1068 Fisher Lane, near to the junction with Arcot Lane, between Cramlington and Seaton Burn.

Emergency services attended and three people – two women and a male – were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The road was closed for 12 hours.

A 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested and has been charged with a number of driving offences, including causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was due to appear before magistrates in Bedlington this morning (Monday).

Officers are now keen to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

It is known that the Vauxhall had travelled north through Wideopen and Seaton Burn shortly before the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either vehicle in the area is asked to come forward and call 101 quoting reference 1236 170519 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.