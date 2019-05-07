Tyne Tunnel tolls to increase next week

Drivers have been reminded that Tyne Tunnel tolls are due to go up next week.

Tolls paid by drivers using the Tyne Tunnels are to increase at midnight on Sunday (May 12). The new tolls will apply to motorists using the tunnels from Monday, May 13, and will increase by 10p for cars and 20p for heavy goods vehicles.

The North East Joint Transport Committee, which owns the Tyne Tunnels, has confirmed the new tolls will be £1.80 for cars and £3.60 for heavy goods vehicles, with pre-pay customers continuing to get a 10 per cent discount on each journey. Motorbikes and service buses use the tunnels toll-free.

The increase was agreed by the Tyne and Wear Sub-Committee as part of the budget in January.

The Tyne Tunnels remain an essential link for residents, visitors and businesses in the region and the tolls generate income which covers the cost to the Joint Transport Committee of the overall running of the Tyne Tunnels, including payments to TT2 for its operation, maintenance and financing costs of building the second tunnel. In addition, the Joint Transport Committee has loans and other operating costs which need to be covered by the toll revenue.

All the running costs of the tunnels and the repayment of investment is paid for through toll monies and not through council tax.

The second tunnel has benefited tens of thousands of daily commuters and has been hailed for 'providing much-improved infrastructure for regional, national and international business communities'.

Road users have also been informed about the forthcoming toll increases via electronic message signs on the approach to each tunnel.