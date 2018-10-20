TRAINS: No wonder we use cars

We find it totally incomprehensible, but not surprising, that two railway companies and the Department for Transport got it wrong over their handling of revised timetables.

Have they never heard of a dummy run or thinking of possible outcomes? It beggars belief.

We, the public of the north east and north west, want our local train services to return to our areas for infrastructure, tourism and the economy.

No wonder there’s so many cars on the road. The public can rely on their own transport much better than the railways at this time of so-called modernisation of train travel.

Connie Hovespian

Newbiggin-by-the sea