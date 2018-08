The giant pipe-laying attachment that has become known as the Blyth Transformer during its construction in the port, has now left.

Under the guidance of two ocean-going tugs, the Wagenborg Barge II left the port on Sunday morning, bound for Grangemouth on the Firth of Forth.

The Port of Blyth is the operating division of Blyth Harbour Commission, an independent Statutory Trust Port established in 1882.