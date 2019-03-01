Planned roadworks on major North East routes

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1, A19 and other major North East routes over the coming week.

A1, Denwick: There will be overnight traffic signals from Monday to Saturday, March 9, from 8pm until 6am for drainage work. This work is due for completion on Tuesday, March 12.

A1, Alnwick: Daytime traffic signals north and southbound from Alnwick to Ellingham from Monday to Friday, March 8, from 9.30am until 3.30pm for survey work.

A1, Felmoor: Overnight traffic signals between Felmoor and Felton, north and southbound, on Thursday, March 7, and Friday, March 8, from 8pm until 6am for survey work.

A19, Silverlink: Full overnight carriageway closures northbound from Silverlink interchange to Holystone interchange and full carriageway closures southbound from Holystone interchange to Howdon interchange from Monday Monday, March 11, from 8pm until 6am. There will also be a 24-hour closure of the dedicated lane from the A1058 westbound. There will also be full daytime closures of the A19 southbound carriageway from Howden to Holystone with cars travelling through the trough on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10, from 6am until 8pm. HGVs will follow a clearly signed diversion route. There will be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes north and southbound. Diversions will be in place throughout. This project is due for completion at the end of March.

A194(M), Tyne & Wear: There will be a 24-hour hard shoulder closure in place along the A194(M) in both directions from its junction with the A1(M) to the A194(M)/ A184 Whitemare Pool roundabout from Monday until Friday, March 22, for enhancements to the grassland.

A1M, junction 59 to junction 60, County Durham: There will be a lane 2 closure in place with traffic using the hard shoulder and lane 1 north and southbound from junction 59 to junction 60 from Monday until Sunday, March 10, with a 50mph speed restriction in place for barrier work. This project is due for completion in April.

A66, Long Newton, County Durham: There will be full overnight carriageway closures eastbound on Wednesday, March 6, and Thursday, March 7, from 8pm until 6am with diversion in place for sign renewal work.

Plans could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.