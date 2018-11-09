Tree-mendous asset to the community

Two Seaton Delaval schools have taken part in an international tree-planting project spearheaded by the Queen.

Astley Community High School and Whytrig Middle School welcomed Ronnie Campbell MP last month as part of the Commonwealth Canopy initiative.

The new project is aimed at preserving native forests across the UK and the Commonwealth for future generations.

Mr Campbell was given the to plant some trees in Blyth Valley and chose the schools’ Elsdon Avenue site as one of the locations.

Astley and Whytrig welcomed being part of ‘this ambitious conservation project’. Recently-elected senior students from Astley together pupils from Whytrig met the MP to help plant a silver birch in the schools’ grounds.

Susan Dungworth, chairman of governors of the Seaton Valley Federation (SVF), which includes the two schools, said: “It is great that Ronnie had asked our schools to be involved in this international project. The tree will be a valuable addition to our schools and an asset to the whole community.”

John Barnes, SVF executive headteacher, said: “The recent reports on global warming show how important trees are to the welfare of people. The tree will become part of our school fabric, which is a very important as all of us realise how important nature is to our wellbeing.”