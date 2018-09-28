Trip down memory lane for residents

A ‘local street’ creation at the De Baliol Care Home is helping dementia unit patients to spark old memories.

The hallways have been transformed to look much like the area that many of its residents grew up in after the team carried out research and spoke to some of the residents at the home in Newbiggin.

The features include shop fronts, a bus stop, red telephone and post boxes and a window effect with images of Newbiggin.

Work was carried out by maintenance man Chris Brosnan, with the murals for doors, shops and walls done by Premier Graphics, from Blyth.

The photographs that were enlarged for the street scene were taken by Robert Miller of Stakeford.

The murals and images have also been put in place to create a calming and homely effect.

An open day will take place at De Baliol on Saturday, October 6, from 2pm.