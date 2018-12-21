Trust continues to help former mining towns

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery is showing his support for a campaign helping former coal mining communities.

The Labour MP is backing the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, signing a pledge to give his commitment to the work the organisation does to improve the lives of 5.5 million people living and working in former mining towns and villages.

Mr Lavery endorsed the trust’s achievements and made a commitment to support its future work.

He said: “The problems facing Wansbeck are not dissimilar to other coalfield towns and villages throughout the country and local people often have difficulty accessing the support they need.

“Hearing about the initiatives that the Coalfields Regeneration Trust delivers, and the positive impact they have, gives me great confidence that by working together we will be able to overcome the challenges that still impact 30 years after the closure of the mines.”

Andy Lock, head of operations (England) for the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, said: “We’d like to thank Ian for his support; it is greatly appreciated and means that we are able to put the challenges that our communities still face back on the national agenda.”

He added: “Gaining support from coalfield MPs, such as Ian, is crucial if we are to tackle the issues that still persist in coalfield towns and villages – something that we simply cannot do alone.”

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust also relaunched its Coalfield Investment Fund proposition to the government and ministers, making the case for a contribution of £30m to be combined with its own investment of £10m to establish the £40m fund.

This will be used to develop new industrial space for small and medium enterprises in former mining areas, and on completion bring an estimated 1,000 jobs to these communities.

For further details about the Investment Proposition and the work that the Coalfields Regeneration Trust is involved with visit www.coalfields-regen.org.uk