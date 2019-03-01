Trust’s apprenticeship programmes in the spotlight

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is blazing a trail for National Apprenticeship Week 2019 next week.

As well as recruiting people to join its business administration and healthcare apprenticeship programmes, it has included some case studies to highlight what it has to offer.

More than 95 per cent of its apprentices gain employment with the trust or wider NHS and Chloe Roberts, pictured, is one of the many Northumbria Healthcare apprentices who have gone on to secure employment at the same trust.

The 19-year-old said: “Doing an apprenticeship has been incredibly useful for me. It gave me great experience of working in a clinical environment and the confidence to pursue a career in healthcare.

“It has certainly stood me in good stead and I love my new role working as a nursing assistant in the emergency department at The Northumbria hospital.”

Details of its apprenticeship programmes will be on display at an event in Northumbria House, Cobalt Business Park, on Wednesday, March 6, from 5pm to 7pm.

Call 0191 2031415 or go to www.northumbria.nhs.uk/apprentices to book a place.