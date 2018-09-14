Trust shortlisted for seven awards

Health bosses are celebrating after being shortlisted for seven prestigious awards.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is in the running for accolades that celebrate the best in the NHS.

The nominations in the HSJ (Health Service Journal) Awards 2018 recognise the trust’s drive to innovate, share expertise and use data and technology to further improve patient care and experience.

The Northumbria projects in the running are:

• Leading innovative national projects to share best practice to reduce infections after joint surgery and redesign hip fracture care (two nominations).

• Enabling women to reflect on their birth experiences (two nominations).

• Providing compassionate care for people at the end of their lives.

• Sharing information between hospital and community staff to enable patients to go home when they are medically fit to do so.

• Integrating pharmacy care through more efficient use of medicines.

Annie Laverty, chief experience officer at the trust, said: “I’m really delighted for our teams – it means everything to know that their innovative work is having such an impact.

“I know they will welcome the opportunity to share learning and expertise across the NHS and provide even better care to our patients in hospitals and in the community.”

The awards will be held in London on November 21.

They are one of the largest celebratory gatherings for the sector.