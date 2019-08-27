Two people rescued by Newbiggin RNLI
Volunteers from Newbiggin RNLI were called out on Bank Holiday Monday after a small boat with two people on board got into difficulties off the coast near Sandy Bay Caravan Park.
By David Sedgwick
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 09:41
Newbiggin's Atlantic 85 B class lifeboat 'Richard Wake Burdon' found two people in the water at the north end of Sandy Bay along with a partially submerged vessel.
The crew recovered the two from the sea, checked them over and brought the vessel back to Newbiggin Bay.